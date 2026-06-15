Good Morning and Happy Monday! I hope you all had a fantastic weekend! Today, it will be partly cloudy, with the cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. Most locations will remain dry today, but there will be a few light rain showers around this morning along the Hi-Line from Hill County to the North Dakota state line.

Here is today's forecast:

Warm with increasing clouds on Monday

It is also going to be warmer today than it was yesterday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. There will be a good breeze around in eastern portions of north-central Montana today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be a bit breezy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there will be little to no wind around today.

Tomorrow will be a windy day as a storm system approaches the state. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 40 and 60 mph in central and western portions of north-central Montana as well as around Helena. The wind won’t be as strong in eastern portions of north-central Montana, but it will still be gusty as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. This wind will be coming out of the west and will make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles and vehicles pulling trailers, especially on north-south oriented highways.

It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny and warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s, and tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week. There will also be a few showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow, generally during the evening and generally along the Hi-Line, as a cold front begins to pass through our area.

Cooler temperatures are expected behind the cold front on Wednesday as highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. It will be windy on Wednesday in eastern portions of north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it will be breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. There are also going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday and it will be partly to mostly sunny.

Nice weather is expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure will briefly be in control of our weather. It is going to be partly to mostly sunny and mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s. It is also going to be mostly dry on these two days, just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy this weekend and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around as a couple disturbances pass through the state, so make sure you have a jacket handy and keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all. The temperatures will cool down some this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Sunday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis