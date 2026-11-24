Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Warmer Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies

There will be some areas of fog around today, generally during the morning and especially around the Helena area. Some of the fog will be dense, and a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for portions of southwestern and central Montana, including the Banana Belt, until 10am. Outside of the fog, skies will be partly to mostly sunny. It will be cold again today, but warmer than it was yesterday, with highs in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy today, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. This wind will cause some blowing and drifting snow, and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western Glacier County and western Pondera County until noon. It will also be a little breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front, especially in and around Cascade and Judith Basin counties, with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

Temperatures will continue to warm up tomorrow, with highs in the upper 30s and 40s. The wind will also continue to increase. It will be windy along the Rocky Mountain Front, with sustained winds of 15 to 35 mph, and it will be breezy in some other areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with patchy morning fog possible, especially around Helena.

A disturbance will move through our area on Thanksgiving. West of the Divide, areas of rain and snow are expected throughout the day, while snow is likely along the Divide. If you are traveling over the Divide or across western Montana, be prepared for slick roads in some areas. East of the Divide, a few rain and mountain snow showers are possible, generally during the afternoon and evening, but a lot of locations will remain dry.

It will be windy along the Rocky Mountain Front and around Cut Bank on Thanksgiving, with sustained winds of 25 to 50 mph and gusts up to 75 mph possible. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the northern Rocky Mountain Front from 9pm Wednesday until midnight Friday, and for the southern Rocky Mountain Front and the Cut Bank area from 9am Thursday until midnight Friday. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph and gusts over 40 mph possible.

Widespread gusty to strong winds are expected on Black Friday. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph are expected, with gusts over 60 mph possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained winds of 15 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts over 50 mph possible. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy, with mostly dry conditions in the lower elevations and a few rain and snow showers possible in the mountains.

Another disturbance will bring some scattered rain and snow showers to our area on Saturday, especially during the morning. Skies will be partly cloudy. Sunday will then be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry.

It will be a little cooler this weekend, with highs falling back into the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Winds will also weaken, with just a little breeze around.

Some more scattered rain and snow showers are possible Monday as another disturbance moves through our area. It will also be chilly, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis