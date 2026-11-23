Good Morning! Today is Monday, November 23, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

After a very cold Sunday, a warming trend begins today, with highs getting back into the 40s in a lot of locations for the second half of this week. As the temperatures warm, the wind will also pick up, with gusty conditions expected in some areas Wednesday through Friday. If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, conditions should be favorable leading up to the holiday, with mostly dry weather expected east of the Divide through Wednesday. A disturbance will then bring a few rain and snow showers to our area on Thanksgiving.

It is very cold outside this morning, with temperatures in the single digits and teens in many locations, so make sure you bundle up as you head off to work and school. There are also areas of freezing fog around this morning, and some of the fog is dense, so use caution when driving. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for portions of central Montana until late this morning. As the morning goes on, the fog will dissipate and the clouds will decrease, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon. It will remain cold today, with highs in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, with areas of freezing fog around during the morning. Temperatures will continue to warm, with highs in the 30s and low 40s. It will be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. It will also be a little breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front, especially in and around Cascade County and Judith Basin County, as sustained winds will be between 5 and 20 mph.

Temperatures will continue to warm on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The wind will also increase. It will be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front, with sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph, and it will be breezy in some other areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

A weak disturbance will move through our area on Thanksgiving. Snow is expected along the Continental Divide throughout the day, so use caution if you are traveling over the Divide, as roads may become slick. East of the Divide, a few rain and mountain snow showers are possible during the afternoon and evening, especially in central Montana. Highs on Thanksgiving will be in the upper 30s and 40s. It will also be gusty, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph.

Black Friday will be gusty and chilly, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph and highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy, with mostly dry conditions in the lower elevations and a few rain and snow showers possible in the mountains.

Another disturbance will bring some scattered rain and snow showers to our area on Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Sunday will then be partly to mostly sunny and dry.

It will be a little cooler this weekend, with highs falling back into the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The wind will also weaken, with just a little breeze around.

Have a marvelous Monday and a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis