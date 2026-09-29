Widespread gusty to strong winds expected Tuesday

Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, September 29, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

It is going to be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front and the western half of the Hi-Line today, with the strongest wind expected this morning. Sustained wind speeds will range from 20 to 45 mph, and gusts over 60 mph are expected. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for all of Glacier County, western and central Pondera County, and western Toole County until 12pm today, as gusts up to 75 mph are possible.

Elsewhere, widespread gusty to strong winds are expected today with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible. The wind today will be coming out of the west or southwest in most locations.

It is going to be partly to mostly cloudy today, and most locations will remain dry, but a few isolated showers are possible. Highs today will be in the 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations, with the coolest temperatures west of I-15.

The wind will be weaker tomorrow than it will be today, but it is still going to be breezy with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. It will also be cooler tomorrow as highs will be back in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow, with the cloud cover diminishing some during the afternoon and evening. There will also be some isolated showers around tomorrow, but most locations will remain dry.

There will be some scattered showers around on Thursday, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our region. It will also be partly to mostly cloudy and cool on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Friday will be a partly cloudy day and there will be a few isolated showers around. The temperatures will warm back up on Friday as highs will reach the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

The first weekend of October will be a beautiful one as high pressure will be in control of our weather. This weekend will feature mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions. It will also feel very nice outside this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis