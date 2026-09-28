Wind highlights the short-term weather to start the week

GREAT FALLS — OVERNIGHT

Expect increasing clouds and a cooler drop into the mid to upper 40s by early morning.

MONDAY

Sunshine returns through the day, temperatures climb from the mid 40s at sunrise all the way to the low 70s by afternoon, running about 7 degrees above the late-September average. No rain is expected through Monday evening, so it's a great day to get outside.

TUESDAY

Monday night and Tuesday, the main story shifts to wind. Gusts of 20 to 25 mph are expected to develop Monday night, and Tuesday turns noticeably breezy with southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph and highs near 72°F. Worth noting: a High Wind Watch is in effect for the northern Rocky Mountain Front and northern High Plains from late Monday night through Tuesday evening, with gusts potentially reaching 75 mph or higher along the Front and 55 mph or higher on the plains west of I-15. That watch covers the broader forecast area near Great Falls, so if you have travel or outdoor plans in that direction, keep a close eye on conditions. Tuesday's overnight low of around 52°F will also run about 13 degrees above normal for late September.

WEDNESDAY THRU FRIDAY

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s, right near seasonal averages, before temperatures nudge back up Thursday and Friday into the upper 60s to low 70s, again running several degrees above normal for early October. The entire stretch looks dry, with no measurable precipitation in the picture through at least next weekend.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny skies and highs near 65°F. Overall, the pattern favors a warm, dry, and pleasant early October for Great Falls, with that Tuesday wind event being the one notable exception to an otherwise settled week.