Good Morning! Today is Monday, September 14, 2026. Here is today's forecast:

Windy and cooler with scattered showers on Monday

There were scattered showers and thunderstorms around Sunday evening and overnight as a cold front worked its way through the state. Today, there are going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around in central and north-central Montana as an upper-level low works its way through our area. In northeastern Montana, rain showers are likely today and there will be a few isolated thunderstorms around as well. There will also be a little snow around in the mountains today, with snow levels as low as 6500 feet. Skies today will be partly to mostly cloudy.

In northeastern Montana, .25” to .75” of rain is expected today, with a few areas possibly receiving up to or over 1” of rain. In north-central and central Montana, less than .2” of rain is expected today. In the mountains, a coating to an inch or two of accumulation is possible.

Widespread gusty to strong winds are also expected today, with the strongest wind in locations east of I-15 and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Along the Rocky Mountain Front and in locations east of I-15, sustained winds today will be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts will be between 40 and 60 mph. Elsewhere, sustained winds of 10-25 mph are expected today, and gusts of 30-45 mph are expected.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Fergus County from 9am until 6pm today and a LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until midnight tonight. The wind will gradually diminish from west to east as we go through this evening and early tonight.

Cooler temperatures are also expected today as highs are only going to be in the 50s and low 60s, and today will be the coolest day of the week.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry. The wind will be weaker tomorrow than it will be today as it is just going to be a little breezy with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph. It will also be a bit warmer tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s.

A few showers are possible tomorrow night and Wednesday morning, generally along the Hi-Line and the Rocky Mountain Front, as a disturbance passes through our area. On Wednesday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny with the skies clearing out as the day goes on. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s and it will be a little breezy in some areas with sustained winds of 5-20 mph.

Picture perfect weather is expected on Thursday as an upper-level ridge will be in control of our weather. Expect lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, just a little breeze (5-20 mph), and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s.

There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, especially in central Montana, as another disturbance passes through our area. Skies will be partly cloudy. On Saturday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and there will be some scattered showers around, generally in locations east of I-15, as this disturbance departs our area.

It will feel nice outside on Friday and Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There will also just be a little breeze around on these two days.

On Sunday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry, just a few isolated showers around. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Have a magnificent Monday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis