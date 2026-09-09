Wonderful weather on Wednesday!

Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

There has been moisture around in portions of Montana for the past several days as a storm system has very slowly been working its way through the state. The Rocky Mountain Front and the Golden Triangle were the winners with this storm as most locations received at least 1” of rain, with some locations receiving over 3” of rain, including Cut Bank and Browning. Elsewhere, rainfall amounts were generally between .25” and 1”.

Today is going to be a beautiful day, and the nicest day that we are going to have this week, so definitely spend as much time outside as you can! Today, it is going to be mostly sunny to sunny, dry, and mild as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be gusty today as gusts over 40 mph are possible. Elsewhere, there will be a bit of a breeze around today with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny, mostly dry, and warm as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. Widespread gusty to strong winds are also expected tomorrow. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds will be between 20 and 40 mph, and gusts of 50-60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts of 40-50 mph are possible.

There will be scattered showers around Thursday night and Friday morning as a cold front passes through the state. This cold front will also bring cooler temperatures back to the state as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday and there will be a little breeze around as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Another storm system will impact the state this weekend. On Saturday, it is going to be mostly cloudy to overcast with some scattered showers developing during the afternoon and evening, generally in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana. Precipitation will become more widespread as we go through Saturday night. Sunday will be a wet day with showers likely throughout the day. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible.

In the mountains, temperatures will be cold enough for accumulating snow Saturday night and Sunday, with snow levels potentially dropping down to pass level, around 5000 to 6000 feet. Some of the peaks in the Rockies could potentially receive up to a foot of snow this weekend, and temporary closures of the Going-to-the-Sun road and the Beartooth Highway are probable.

It is also going to be cool this weekend as highs are only going to be in the 50s and low 60s. There will also be a breeze around this weekend, especially later Saturday through Sunday morning, as sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Monday, skies will clear out as the day goes on as this weekend’s storm system departs the state. Some lingering showers are possible during the morning east of I-15, but most locations will be dry. It is also going to be breezy and warmer on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph and highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and cool, but comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s in most spots.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis