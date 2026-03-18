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Unseasonably warm with gusty winds

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The wind is relentless with High Wind Warnings in effect through this evening for the Rocky Mountain Front and Judith Basin/Fergus counties. High temperatures will reach the 60s, with one or two towns getting up to 70.

High Wind Warning
Highs Today
Highs Today

Thursday and Friday will be warm and windy under partly to mostly cloudy skies across Montana. High temperatures will top out in the 60s and 70s with record highs possible. Rapid snowmelt continues but flooding is not anticipated. A Flood Watch is in effect for northwest Montana where steady rain and snowmelt will cause some minor flooding.

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Spring officially starts Friday, but the first weekend of the season will be cooler as a cold front moves through. Highs will fall to the 40s and 50s with the return of some showers and light mountain snow.

Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day
Lewistown 7-day
Glasgow 7-day

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