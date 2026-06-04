Up-and-down temperature trend with scattered storm chances

After days of clouds and rain, we finally broke out into some sunshine yesterday with highs reaching the 60s and 70s. While some morning clouds and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, we'll see more sunshine this afternoon with highs climbing back into the upper 60s and 70s.

MTN News

MTN News

Friday will close out the workweek on a gorgeous note with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

MTN News

This weekend won't be nearly as cool and wet as last weekend, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop each afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s on Saturday before cooling into the 50s and 60s on Sunday, with warmer temperatures across eastern Montana.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News