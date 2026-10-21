Weather Forecast: Warm and dry weather continues through Thursday

GREAT FALLS — Mild and dry weather remains the main story through Thursday. Highs continue to run 10-15 degrees above normal topping out in the low to upper 60s.

Changes start Thursday night and continue Friday as a low pressure tracks north from California into the northern Rockies. This system will interact with a cold front bringing widespread valley rain and mountain snow along with cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday top out only in the 40s.

Gusty winds will develop Thursday night into Friday as this front moves through. Expect widespread gusts around 35-45 mph.

Temperatures remain cool into the weekend with highs in the 40s. Right now, Saturday looks mostly dry with rain and snow showers returning Sunday.