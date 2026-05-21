The third graders at Morningside Elementary School in Great Falls, MT learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Weather Lesson: Morningside 3rd Grade (May 19, 2026)

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about the water cycle and the different types of precipitation.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to learn about the water cycle by using a fog machine and they got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.