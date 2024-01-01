Will Charlton

Will joined MTN in July 2024 as a sports multimedia journalist.

He's a 2024 graduate of the University of Illinois and originally is from Chicago.

At Illinois he was able to cover events such as the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, the 2023 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament in Chicago, and the 2024 East Regional Final in Boston for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament as well as many other Big Ten events at home and on the road.

Will was a main anchor and reporter on the weekly student-run sports show Illini Sports Night, was a beat writer for the Illinois SB Nation site The Champaign Room, and did a good deal of play-by-play announcing for Illinois athletics on Big Ten Plus.

He is a passionate fan of the Fighting Illini, Green Bay Packers, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks.

Fun fact: he had never been to Montana before moving to the Treasure State!

