Woman accused of wheeling dead man into bank to sign for loan

Police in Brazil say a woman attempted to fraudulently complete a loan approval process by bringing her dead uncle into a bank branch in a wheelchair and trying to make it appear that he was signing documents.

Authorities in a suburb of Rio de Janeiro said the woman — 42-year-old Érika de Souza Vieira Nunes — was seen on security camera footage wheeling 68-year-old Paulo Roberto Braga into the bank from a parking structure to try and use his identity to finalize documents in person for the loan, CNN Brazil reported.

According to police accounts reported on by Reuters, Nunes told a bank worker that her uncle wanted to take out a loan for the equivalent of about $3,250.

She was seen in video holding a pen and moving the man's hand around with no response from the man.

According to reports, Nunes was witnessed saying, "Uncle are you listening? You need to sign." She reportedly told bank workers that he doesn't speak much, and was heard saying she might take him to a hospital.

Agencia Brasil reported that the incident happened in Bangu, a city just over three hours by car from the popular tourist areas of the city of Rio de Janeiro. Bank workers became suspicious when the woman began talking into the ear of the pale limp man's body.

The corpse was later taken to a morgue.

The woman's lawyer argued that Braga died while at the bank, but police say he died before he arrived.

