World's tallest dog, Zeus, dies at age 3 after battle with bone cancer

The world's tallest dog has died at the age of three after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Zeus, a Great Dane from Bedford, Texas, earned the Guinness World Record title in 2022 after measuring in at 3 feet 5.18 inches tall.

Zeus' owner Brittany Davis had mentioned in August that her companion had been diagnosed with bone cancer. She started a GoFundMe fundraiser to secure the best treatment possible for him. Veterinarians recommended amputating Zeus' front right leg. But in the days following his Sept. 7 procedure, Zeus developed pneumonia and ultimately died Tuesday.

"We are so grateful for the time we had with Zeus," Davis said following his death. "He brought us so much joy and happiness to so many people. He will be deeply missed by our entire family. We are so thankful for the amazing team of humans who have been with us through this. Zeus had the absolute best doctors and nurses working around the clock to help him, but in the end, he was just too sick."

Davis received Zeus as a gift from her brother when the puppy was just eight weeks old and said he quickly became a vital part of her family. Davis described him as "very laid back" and said that he would never do anything he didn't want to do.

Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records recalled the time he had spent with Zeus, pointing to his "larger-than-life character" that was infectious to everyone around him.

"That's why it was so sad to hear that he was unwell, and now we're heartbroken to learn of his untimely passing," Glenday said. "I just hope that his family look back over his star appearance in the GWR books with fond memories - a fitting tribute to a very special pet."

Zeus would have turned four years old in November.

