ZooMontana welcomes two red pandas

ZooMontana in Billings recently welcomed two red pandas from the Oregon Zoo.
The zoo posted on its Facebook page that the two red pandas, Pabu and Mei Mei, arrived safely earlier this week.
Check out the post below for more information on how to support them in their new home.
