ZooMontana welcomes two red pandas

ZooMontana welcomes two new red pandas from Oregon
Posted at 6:07 PM, Mar 12, 2021
ZooMontana in Billings recently welcomed two red pandas from the Oregon Zoo.

The zoo posted on its Facebook page that the two red pandas, Pabu and Mei Mei, arrived safely earlier this week.

Check out the post below for more information on how to support them in their new home.

ZooMontana's Simpson the grey wolf back home after surgery
Meet ZooMontana's savannah monitor lizard
Meet ZooMontana's great horned owl (VIDEO)
Meet Onyx, ZooMontana's new gray wolf
Winston the sloth makes his debut at ZooMontana

