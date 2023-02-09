ZooMontana's Red Panda picks Super Bowl winner

BILLINGS - ZooMontana's Red Panda made his Super Bowl prediction debut on Thursday.

Given a choice between treat bags, with one representing the Kansas City Chief and one for the Philadelphia Eagles - Pabu chose the Eagles' bag in just under five minutes of suspense.

For the tenth consecutive year, an animal at ZooMontana predicted the Super Bowl winner.

The ZooMontana animals have correctly predicted the winner eight times so far.

MTN News Pabu the Red Panda at ZooMontana

This was Pabu's first prediction as the honorary big game predictor after several years of Ozzy the Grizzly Bear picking and most recently a two-year appearance by Sid the Wolverine.

