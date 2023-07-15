1 officer dead, 2 police critically injured in North Dakota shooting

A police officer is dead and two other police are injured after a shooting in North Dakota that also left the suspect dead.

The incident occurred in the city of Fargo on Friday.

The two injured police officers are in critical condition, according to the Fargo Police Department. Two involved civilians also sustained serious injuries.

Initial reports said that a crash happened at an intersection, and that one person was suffering from a bloody nose, according to KFGO Radio. Around a dozen officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Shannon Nichole said she was driving when she saw the incident, then stopped and got out of her vehicle. Moments later, her car was hit by gunfire.

"I saw the traffic stop and as soon as I drove, shots were fired and I saw the cops go down," Nichole told KFGO. "My airbag went off and the bullet went through my driver's door."

Another witness, Chenoa Peterson, told the Associated Press that she was driving with her 22-year-old daughter when she saw a man pull out a gun and begin shooting at police.

"He proceeds to aim it and you just hear the bullets go off, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God! He's shooting," Peterson said.

An investigation remains ongoing and identities have not yet been released.

"We sincerely are asking for your patience and our community's patience and understanding as the Fargo Police Department works through this incident," said Gregg Schildberger, the city's chief communications officer, according to AP.

"This is very difficult on all of us," he continued. "We appreciate all the messages from the community that have been given to us in support of our officers."

Fargo police said they will hold a press conference Saturday at 3:30 p.m. to provide additional information.

