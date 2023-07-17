1 person dead in Flathead County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 42-year old man died in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Flathead County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 9 p.m. near mile marker 141 of US Highway 2, about four miles east of Columbia Falls.

The MHP says the man was westbound in a Ford pickup truck.

The truck drifted off the right side of the road, the driver over-corrected, and the vehicle rolled.

The man, who the MHP says was from Kalispell, died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to the MHP, the man was not wearing a seatbelt; speed and/or impaired driving are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

We will update you if we get more information.

