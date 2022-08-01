1 person shot at Walmart in Bozeman, suspect in custody

(UPDATE, 10:07 pm) According to the Bozeman Police Department, at about 7:50 pm on Sunday, July 31, 2022, officers responded to Walmart after receiving several reports of a shooting inside the store.

The BPD said in a social media post: "Officers eventually located one male victim and took one male suspect into custody. It appears there was an altercation between the two males which led to the shooting. There does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public. Please avoid the Walmart area as multiple agencies continue to process the scene and interview witnesses."

A Bozeman Public Information Officer has confirmed that one person was critically injured.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released. We will update you when we get more information.



(1st REPORT) Bozeman police officers and an employee of Walmart have confirmed there was a shooting incident at Walmart on Sunday evening.

According to BPD, one person is at the hospital and MTN News saw one person being taken into custody, shortly after 9 p.m.

An Incident Command Center has been set up at the old Kmart parking lot, across the street from Walmart.

We will update you if we get more information.



