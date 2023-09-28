1 suspect, 1 victim in Kalispell shooting

(UPDATE, SEPTEMBER 28) The Kalispell Police Department reports 70-year-old John David Walker was arrested following the shooting.

We will update you if we get more information.

(1st REPORT, SEPTEMBER 27) A person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio says law enforcement responded to the parking lot of Murdoch’s in South Kalispell shortly before 4:30 p.m.

One male was transported to Logan Health with a gunshot wound while another male was detained by law enforcement.

Venezio says the incident is isolated and there is no active threat to the public.

People are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

