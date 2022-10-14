3 people injured in two-vehicle crash in Billings

Three people were "seriously injured" following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Billings, police said.

Police said one vehicle occupied by two males was heading west at about 8 p.m. on the 2600 block of Rimrock Road when it struck another vehicle that appeared to be backing into a driveway.

Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Emergency responders extricated all three from the vehicles after the crash.

The nature of their injuries has not been disclosed.

Rimrock Road was closed at Beth Drive and west for several blocks.

We will update you if we get more information.



