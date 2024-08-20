3 people still hospitalized after lightning strike in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Three people were injured by lightning at a Glacier High School boy's soccer practice on Monday, August 19, 2024.

It happened at about 5:45 p.m., and resulted in two student athletes and an assistant coach being hospitalized.

“Our boy's soccer team was practicing yesterday afternoon, and there was some lightning that had hit in our area, and our teams had been removed from the field. Coaches were monitoring the situation in terms of lightning and whatnot, and after 30-plus minutes, there was no longer any lightning, they proceeded back out on the field," said Mark Dennehy, the Glacier High School activities director. "And shortly thereafter lightning struck, we had two athletes and a coach who were struck in some fashion by lightning.”

All three people who were injured were taken to a Kalispell hospital. As of Tuesday afternoon, one athlete and an assistant coach are responsive, while another athlete remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Boys soccer team head coach Ryan Billiet was the first to begin life-saving measures including using an AED.

“It was our coach who started those, and that was followed up by our trainer, and then other folks with the police and with the fire department, and they were doing everything they could to take care of the young man and care for him,” said Dennehy.

Several teams were practicing on the fields at the time of the incident. Coaches were following the school's storm protocol which states activities can resume 30 minutes after the lightning has cleared the area.

It was determined by coaches monitoring weather radar that the storm had passed but then lightning struck again.

“Our message has been that number one, we care about them and we want to take great care of them. Number two, that their coaches have been well trained and prepared for emergencies," Dennehy said. "And the third thing is if they need any assistance with our guidance and counseling services as well as our administrative and coaching folks to support them."

Counseling services will be available for people impacted by this incident through the school. Soccer practice will resume Tuesday evening and coaches will also be available to speak with the athletes.

The conditions of the coach and two athletes aren't being released at this time, but Dennehy says they are hopeful.

“You know, I think the biggest thing is we're just grateful for our first responders. Just tremendous, tremendous support And we would ask for the prayers of our community, to take care of our young people and that all will be well,” said Dennehy.

We will update you as we get more information.



According to the National Weather Service, lightning kills about 20 people in the United States each year, and hundreds more are severely injured.

While being injured by lightning is rare, it's important to know that all thunderstorms are dangerous and have the potential to become deadly.

Here are safety tips to help prevent being injured by lightning if you are outside:



Watch and listen for distant storm activity.

Watch for distant lightning and listen for distant thunder. You might hear thunder before you see lightning on a bright day.

If you hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter away from the water.

"When thunder roars, go indoors."

Find a safe, enclosed shelter when you hear thunder. Even if you see blue sky, you could still be in danger.

Don't resume outdoor activities for at least 30 minutes after the storm. The beginning and the end of a storm are the most dangerous times.

If you hear thunder while you are at the beach, find a safe, enclosed shelter, such as your car. Do NOT seek shelter under beach picnic shelters.

Avoid open spaces, vehicles, and structures.

Stay away from open spaces such as golf courses, parks, playgrounds, ponds, lakes, swimming pools, and beaches.

Avoid open vehicles such as convertibles, motorcycles, and golf carts.

Avoid open structures such as porches, gazebos, baseball dugouts, and sports arenas. These structures won’t protect you from lightning.

For more lightning safety information, click here to visit the CDC website.