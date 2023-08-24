4th indictment: Trump to be booked at Fulton County Jail

Nine of the 19 co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case have now surrendered to authorities, and former President Donald Trump is set to join that list in a few hours.

The nation's 45th president is facing 13 charges from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. These charges are related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in all four of his indictments.

One of the most serious charges against him is violating the state's Racketeering Act, a charge usually reserved for mob bosses, not former world leaders.

Officials in Fulton County have said they'll treat Trump like any other defendant when he arrives at the county's jail Thursday evening. This means they'll take his fingerprints and his first-ever mug shot.

Trump has already been given a $200,000 bond for this case, which is the highest among all the defendants.

The co-defendants in the case who have already turned themselves in include his former attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell and former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer. Willis gave all 19 defendants until Friday at noon to surrender.

Two of the defendants — Mark Meadows, who served as chief of staff under Trump, and Jeffrey Clark, former assistant attorney general — attempted to evade arrest if they fail to turn themselves in by Friday’s deadline.

On Wednesday, their attorneys argued that the men's actions were protected under the Constitution because they were government officials at the time. But a federal judge denied their motion.

Meadows is also trying to move his case to federal court. A judge will consider that request on Monday.

