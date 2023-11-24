Andrew Cuomo faces new sexual harassment lawsuit from former aide

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now facing a lawsuit from a former executive assistant alleging he sexually harassed her while he was still governor.

Brittany Commisso filed the lawsuit against the former governor in Albany's state Supreme Court on Wednesday just before the Adult Survivors Act deadline, according to The Associated Press.

The Adult Survivors Act, passed in May 2022 in New York, lets people file civil suits for alleged sexual offenses with a lapsed statute of limitations for a one-year period.

Commisso is among at least 11 women who accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct in 2021, which prompted his resignation.

In the lawsuit, Commisso claims that from 2019 to August 2021, Cuomo subjected her to degrading tasks and inappropriate physical contact. She alleges that she had previously accused him of harassment and that she received retaliation for reporting the incident when it happened.

Cuomo has always denied the allegations.

“Ms. Commisso’s claims are provably false, which is why the Albany County District Attorney dismissed the case two years ago after a thorough investigation. Ms. Commisso’s transparent attempt at a cash grab will fail. We look forward to seeing her in court," said Cuomo attorney Rita M. Glavin in a statement obtained by the AP.

Commisso is seeking monetary damages.

