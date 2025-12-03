Angel Room solicits community support as winter bears down on Great Falls

As wintry weather arrives in Great Falls, organizations that work with homeless individuals prepare for what might be the most perilous time of year. Among these is the Angel Room, a community resource facility that works hard to keep people warm, fed, and safe as temperatures plummet.

Homelessness in Great Falls echoes national concerns, and staying warm in sub-zero temperatures can be the difference between life and death. The Angel Room steps in, providing supplies, food, and compassion to anyone in need.

"We need sleeping bags, blankets, warm coats, and decent clothing. Tents, anything for sub-zero temperatures," said Jennifer Ramirez-Thompson, manager of the Angel Room.

Ross and partner manager Jennifer Ramirez-Thompson said winter poses unique issues, particularly for those who live in their vehicles. Cars can fail to start in the cold, heaters can malfunction, and without the proper equipment, a night spent in low weather can soon turn disastrous.

Despite the difficulties, Ross believes seeing the difference donations make is a meaningful reminder of community support.

“Come in and see where and how the stuff that you're donating goes to. You know, I mean, you see the people walking out with their new tents all kind of happy.”

He noted that many people have misunderstandings about who experiences homelessness, and the Angel Room seeks to break down those prejudices via discourse and connection.

“We're not full of drug addicts and drunks. You know, we got people who are like one or two paychecks away from being out here with them. You know, we got a lot of people that have come up and say, yeah, 'I lost my job, and during Covid, and I haven't been able to recover. So, yeah, can I, can I get a sleeping bag?'”

The Angel Room is now looking for tiny propane tanks, winter clothes, canned food, and other cold-weather supplies. Staff say donations are always welcome, but so are visits—volunteering, learning about the purpose, or simply getting to know the people served by the Angel Room all contribute to stronger community links.

The Angel Room is located at 500 Central Avenue West in Great Falls.

