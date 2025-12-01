Obituary: Deana Lynn (Smith) Flannery

Beloved wife, mother, auntie, and friend, Deana Lynn (Smith) Flannery, aged 59, passed away unexpectedly on November 15, 2025. She was surrounded by her husband, Dan, of 29 years, and her children, Daniel and Megan.

Deana was born on January 26, 1966, to Dean and Sandra Smith. She graduated from Great Falls High School and remained a lifelong resident. Deana enjoyed her job as a records clerk for the police department and recently retired after 30 years of service.

Deana was full of life and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was never without a kind word or a helping hand for someone in need. She enjoyed her crafts and was always excited to celebrate holidays to the fullest.

In addition to her immediate family above, Deana is survived by her brothers, Scott (Val) and Ryan (Tina); her nieces, Kaylene, Leanne, and Sara; her nephew, Zachary; and other extended family members.

Deana was passionate about fibromyalgia research and breast cancer awareness. Donations to these causes would bring her much joy.

A celebration of life will take place at a later time.

