Armington Bridge is closed this week

On behalf of Cascade County, TD&H Engineering is designing a replacement for the Armington Bridge that carries Central Avenue across Belt Creek.

As part of the engineering design process, crews are collecting soil samples from around the bridge.

The Armington Bridge will be closed to traffic while equipment is parked on the bridge. Traffic will be detoured west to Belt or east to Armington Junction.

The closure will be from May 8, 2023 until the afternoon of May 12, 2023.

If you have any questions, call the Cascade County Public Works Director at 406-454-6920.



