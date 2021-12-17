Ayesha Curry Dutch Ovens That Home Cooks Love

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether you’re a beginner cook or a seasoned chef, a Dutch oven is a must-have in your kitchen. A cast iron or ceramic pot with thick walls that expertly retain heat, Dutch ovens also have a tight-fitting lid that keeps moisture and flavor in your food — instead of letting it evaporate into the air. This versatile cooking vessel can go from the stovetop to the oven and back again, so there is no limit to what you can cook up.

Dutch ovens are ideal for making hearty soups and braised meats and can also be used to prepare a classic Bolognese sauce. There are many sides you can make in a Dutch oven as well, such as Mississippi Mud Potatoes and Nacho Tater Tots. For those who appreciate the smell of homemade bread, the Dutch oven is the perfect vessel for trying out your first sourdough. It’s not just savory courses that are perfect for Dutch ovens, you can also whip up desserts like apple cobbler. Here are some of our favorite Dutch oven recipes for fall and winter.

Popular cookbook author and cooking television personality Ayesha Curry has a line of Dutch ovens, bakeware and ceramics are well-priced and highly functional. Not only that, they are beautifully crafted and come in stunning reds, neutral beiges and whimsical baby blues to match with any kitchen décor. These stunning pots are durable enough for daily use and elegant enough to bring to the table at a dinner party.

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing and researching products to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their top picks for Ayesha Curry Dutch Ovens.

This Dutch oven has a large capacity, which is perfect for making main dishes for family and guests. It is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, giving you lots of versatility. The stylish exterior means you can also serve meals in this vessel in addition to cooking in it. Note the large and sturdy side and top handles, which are perfect for holding with oven mitts.

This Dutch oven reaches high temperatures quickly and efficiently thanks to its innovative construction. It has a glass lid that is hefty and shatter-resistant, sealing in moisture and heat while allowing you to peek inside and see your meal in progress. The handles on this pot are double-riveted for safety and easy holding.

The ideal size for a family or for making sides and desserts, this small Dutch oven is highly durable for everyday use. It features a stunning glazed finish, making it stand out at special events. Adding to its versatility, it is oven, freezer and microwave safe, enabling you to make any recipe you desire. Plus, it can go in the dishwasher, so cleanup is easy peasy.

Ayesha Curry Dutch ovens range in size so you can find one that works best for your family. The 2.5-quart oven is perfect for making side dishes or cooking mains for a small family. If you like to cook large batches of mains or regularly entertain many guests, it’s best to go with the larger 5.5 or 6-quart sizes. One of the best features of these pots is the sturdy handles. Dutch ovens can get particularly heavy when they are full, so it’s important to have a vessel that is easy to hold. The side handles are large enough to hold while you are wearing oven mitts and the handle on the lid is tall so it is easy to grasp.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.