Freezing temperatures to start the week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The weather took a turn for the better on Sunday with light winds for the most part and drier conditions than on Saturday. Highs in the state ranged in the single digits and teens to the 20’s to 30’s. Expect the lows tonight in the single digits and below zero. A mixture of clouds and clear skies won’t helps insulate and warm those temperatures up even more.

Expect cold, overnight temperatures with the most impact along the Hi-line. Due to these cold temperatures and breezy conditions, a Wind Chill Advisory is in place for portions along the Hi-line through 11 am on Monday. These are dangerously cold wind chills at times that could cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Many places in North Central Montana however will feel this chill, with possible negative temperatures in the teens and single digits.

MTN News

A broad, upper-level trough over head will keep cool and unsettled conditions for the beginning of this upcoming work week. Embedded short waves in the trough will cause breaks in the snow fall, though expect isolated/widely scattered snowfall through tonight.

Embedded waves continue for Monday and Tuesday, bringing more rounds of snow fall though there will be a more impactful system likely on Tuesday. Thursday into the weekend, expect a warming trend as upper level ridging begins to build in. Short embedded disturbances will create chances of precipitation Thursday and Friday, though these waves pass across the region. Daytime highs Saturday look to rise to 5 to 10 degrees above average on the plains. Expect temperatures into the upper 40’s and 50’s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chances for light snow and partly cloudy. Lows in the single digits and below zero with 5 to 20 mph winds.

MONDAY: Chances of snow. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 20’s and lows in the single digits and teens. 5 to 10 mph winds.

TUESDAY: Chance of snow. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in the 20’s and lows in the teens. 5 to 10 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny then mostly clear with highs in the 30’s and lows in the teens. 5 to 10 mph winds.

THURSDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 30’s and lows in the 20’s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

MTN News