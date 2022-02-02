DeWalt Table Saws Make Your Woodworking Projects Easy And Enjoyable

If you’re looking to tackle some carpentry around your house or even dip your toes into woodworking, a good table saw is invaluable.

Table saws are very different from hand saws and miter saws, because rather than being hand-held, they have circular saw blades mounted on arbors that are powered by electric motors. The blades are designed to handle serious woodworking projects, but they can easily tackle more minor cuts. Additionally, table saws are designed for making longer cuts than you might be able to handle precisely with a hand saw.

If you never took wood shop in school, a table saw consists of the circular saw blade, a blade cover, a table and mount to hold the saw in place, a rip fence, anti-kickback claws and gauges for height adjustment. Professionals use cabinet saws and contractor table saws in their shops, but you can opt for something more portable like a job-site table saw, a hybrid table saw or a mini saw.

As one of the most trusted brands in power tools, DeWalt has a wide range of professional-grade saws, including miter saws, reciprocating saws, circular saws and table saws. The brand has been in business since 1924, and its products go through extensive worksite research and testing. They are backed by a 90-day, money-back guarantee, as well as a three-year limited warranty and a one-year free service contract.

This impressive DeWalt table saw has a 15-amp motor capable of spinning the blade at 4,800 revolutions per minute and is on wheels, making it easy to roll it to where the work is. Its sturdy rack-and-pinion telescoping fence system is strong enough to saw through large sheets of lumber, and it has a built-in power-loss reset. You’ll also like its compact size and ease of use. Note that its enhanced features mean this saw is priced higher than others that DeWalt makes. Still, it got the top marks from Don’t Waste Your Money’s researchers.

This heavy-duty DeWalt table saw also includes a durable table, rolling stand and extra storage space. Its rack-and-pinion fence rails support even the most difficult jobs. This saw also has a power-loss reset to guard against accidental restarts. Note that there is the risk of deviations unless you use an improvised feed table with this saw.

If you’re looking for a more lightweight table saw that’s still plenty durable, check out this job-site model. It’s perfectly sized to be packed up and transported but still boasts a 15-amp, 5,800-RPM motor for power and efficiency. The sturdy metal cage also keeps it stable while you are sawing. Be aware that this table saw does not come with a wheeled base, making it a little less portable out of the box. In addition, the 8.5-inch size limits the thickness you can safely cut, so this one is likely best for smaller job.

If you’re looking for a great kit that will let you tackle a list of jobs right out of the box, this one packs a 10-inch table saw with a rolling stand and a powerful drill, all from DeWalt. The saw has a 15-amp, 4,800-RPM motor with a 32 1/2-inch rip capacity. It comes with a 20-volt, compact 1/2-inch drill, two 20-volt lithium-ion battery packs, a 20-volt charger and a carrying bag. This table saw even has onboard storage for your other tools.

How To Use A DeWalt Table Saw Safely

Safety is critical when using any saw or other power tools, so be sure to look over the instructions and before you get started and handle with care. Wear protective goggles, a respirator, work gloves and hearing protection while working with any table saw. And do not turn your table saw on while any wood is touching the blade.

When making crosscuts, always use your miter gauge, not the rip fence. You should use the rip fence when making rip cuts. Keep the wood completely flat against your table when cutting, and remember to turn the saw off and unplug it when it’s not in use, especially if anyone else uses your woodworking space for any reason.

