Homemade Treats Are Only An Hour Away With A Lello Ice Cream Maker

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Whether it’s a midday summery treat or a dessert after dinner, ice cream is always a crowd pleaser. Some prefer it plain, just a couple of scoops in a bowl or cone, while others like to dress it up with extra sprinkles, chopped fruit and sugary syrup or chocolate sauce. No matter how you like to enjoy your frozen treat, you can actually make your own at home with fresh, natural ingredients and customized flavors.

The Lello brand offers high-quality compressor ice cream makers that take the work out of making frozen treats. Made of durable materials, these ice cream makers allow you to produce delectable desserts right at home.

Compressor ice cream makers are convenient and easy to use, and will have your treats ready in about an hour. You don’t need to remember to freeze the mixing bowl or have any ice on hand. With a Lello ice cream maker, all you need to do is put in the ingredients and adjust the settings.

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing and researching products to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their top picks for Lello ice cream makers.

If you’re looking for convenience, this ice cream maker has you covered. It is fully automatic so you all you have to do is pour in the ingredients and push two buttons — and it does the rest of the work for you. The ice cream maker includes the housing, paddle and bowl, all of which are easy to clean.

This Italian-made machine can make ice cream, gelato or frozen yogurt — all in an hour. It is durably made with stainless steel housing. The blade is also stainless steel, giving you added strength and sturdiness. This machine can produce a whopping 6 quarts of ice cream.

Keep in mind that while you may be able to keep a store-bought tub of ice cream in the freezer for weeks or months, your homemade ice cream is different. It will have the best flavor and consistency on the same day you make it because it doesn’t contain any preservatives. While you can safely store it in the freezer for about a month, it’s best to eat it within a few days. After all, if you run out, it only takes an hour to have another fresh batch ready to enjoy.

How To Make Special Desserts With A Lello Ice Cream Maker

So, what can you do with homemade ice cream other than just eat it straight from a bowl? If you like cookies, why not try making your own ice cream sandwiches? You can use gluten-free cookies if you like, or even sub out the cookies for donuts for a kid-pleasing treat.

If you’ve got a birthday coming up in the family, your homemade ice cream will make the basis for an excellent ice cream cake. Try different flavor combinations such as chocolate cookies and peppermint, or raspberries and peanuts for a PB&J effect. And if you want a really unique dessert, how about an ice cream pie? Use sugar cookie dough as the crust and top it with your favorite ice cream.

And don’t forget about your furry friends! Dogs love the cold sweetness of ice cream. You can make pup-friendly ice cream by adding in your dog’s favorite ingredients, such as yogurt, peanut butter, honey and even bacon.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.