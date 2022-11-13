Watch Now
ESPN's College GameDay chooses Bozeman for 121st Brawl of the Wild

Lee Corso, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, wears an Oregon Duck mascot head as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. At left is co-host Chris Fowler, and at right is co-host Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of "College GameDay." Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Posted at 9:17 AM, Nov 13, 2022
The biggest game of the year in Montana just got even bigger.

ESPN's College GameDay announced on Sunday morning that the show will be making the trip to Bozeman for the 121st Brawl of the Wild next Saturday between Montana and Montana State. It'll be the first time the popular pregame show has made the trek to either Montana school.

Rumblings and traction for the show began picking up on social media over the last couple of weeks, with the Big Sky Conference largely behind the push while both fanbases also joined in on the push. Last year, it came down the wire for the show to come to Missoula for the game, but ultimately they chose Michigan State versus Ohio State.

It looked like UM-MSU was competing with USC and UCLA next weekend, but UCLA lost to Arizona late Saturday night to take some steam off of that game.

College GameDay previews the college football landscape with an on-site studio at the campus of their choosing. The 121st Brawl of the Wild will kickoff at noon in Bozeman next Saturday with the Montana Television Network carrying the broadcast.

Montana (7-3, 4-3), which entered the week ranked No. 16 in the FCS, topped Eastern Washington 63-7 on Saturday while MSU (9-1, 7-0), which was ranked No. 3 this week, beat Cal Poly 72-28.

