Former Montana basketball star Anthony Johnson passes away

MISSOULA — Former Montana basketball star Anthony Johnson passed away Wednesday.

Johnson had been in critical condition since suffering a massive stroke during his daughter's birthday party on Oct. 21.

Johnson's wife, former Lady Griz basketball player Shaunte Johnson, wrote on social media Thursday, "We "celebrated" our last anniversary and his last breaths cuddled in his bed, blasting our favorite love songs. I am one of the luckiest women to have experience love at this level, for soooo long! Thank you all for your prayers! I know that our God is still good but I still feel so lost without my best friend, lover and teammate of 18 years!"

Johnson played for the Grizzlies during the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons, leading the team in points and assists per game and earning first-team all-Big Sky Conference recognition both seasons. He was the Big Sky Conference newcomer of the year in 2008-09 when he averaged 17.6 points per game. In 2009-10, he upped his average to 19.2 points per game and was named an All-American by CollegeInsider.com.

In 2010, Johnson was the Big Sky tournament MVP and UM's top male athlete.

Johnson holds the Griz single-game record for most points scored with his 42-point game against Weber State in 2010.

