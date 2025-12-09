Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Griz football playoff tickets going on sale in Missoula

The Montana Grizzlies will host the South Dakota Coyotes on December 12 with kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Griz football playoff tickets going on sale in Missoula
Washington Grizzly Stadium Aerial
Posted

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are preparing for the FCS quarterfinals against another South Dakota team after a dominating win on Saturday.

The Griz will meet the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday, Dec. 12, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The South Dakota squad is coming off a 47-to-0 win over Mercer.

Season ticketholders have until 2 p.m. on Tuesday to claim their tickets. The tickets will be dropped if not paid for by that time. The cost is $36 per ticket with a one-time $6 processing fee.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Single-game buyers will pay $45.

Click here for additional playoff ticket information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App