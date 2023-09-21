Grizzly Insider: Ryder Meyer talks about 3-0 start

MISSOULA — No. 13 Montana closed its non-conference schedule with a 17-10 win over Division II power Ferris State last week with Helena native and UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium. O'Malley raised the No. 37 flag before the game and celebrated with the Griz in the locker room after the game.

Grizzlies coach Bobby Hauck and safety Ryder Meyer join this week's Grizzly Insider — hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM radio voice Riley Corcoran — which can be viewed in the video player above.

Hauck reflects on the electric atmosphere during the Grizzlies' win over Ferris State and the celebration with O'Malley. Meyer, a Fairfield native, talks about his early impact in UM's 3-0 start and his family connection to football. His dad, Les, was a championship-winning coach at Fairfield, and his brother, Tucker, is an assistant coach at North Dakota State.

Meyer played mostly special teams in 2021 and 2022, but he's starting at safety for the defense this fall and is currently second on the team with 21 total tackles.

The Griz kick off their Big Sky Conference schedule at Northern Arizona on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.