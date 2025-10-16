Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How to watch the Grizzlies game versus Sacred Heart on Saturday, October 18

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are 6-0 for the first time since 2009 and will look to extend their undefeated season Saturday, Oct. 18, versus Sacred Heart.

The fourth-ranked Griz will host the Pioneers inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium for a midseason nonconference game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game will air on The Spot–MTN channel across Montana.

Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The Saturday Showdown Postgame Show will immediately follow the conclusion of the game.

In Great Falls and Helena, NBC affiliates KTGF and KTVH will simulcast the game broadcast.

The Spot–MTN is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

THE SPOT-MTN Channel

The game will also stream live on ESPN+.

