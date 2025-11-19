Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRTV is undergoing a transmitter upgrade

MTN News
Posted

GREAT FALLS — KRTV is in the process of upgrading its transmitter. We're shifting from a very high frequency (VHF) channel to an ultra-high frequency (UHF) channel.

This change will require some viewers who watch KRTV over the air to rescan their televisions to continue receiving the station's signal.

KRTV signal upgrade in progress

It's expected to provide better television reception for viewers.

People who watch KRTV via cable, satellite, or outside the immediate Great Falls area will not be affected by this change.

if you watch KRTV over the air using an antenna in the Great Falls area - when we make this switch, you will have to rescan your channels to pick up our signal.

As the switchover gets closer, we'll walk you through what you need to do to rescan.

We're anticipating this to happen in early December.

