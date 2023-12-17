Website for Griz fans who want to attend national championship

MISSOULA — The University of Montana launched a one-stop-shop webpage for all Griz fans planning to travel to Frisco, Texas for the Football Championship Subdivision National Championship on Jan. 7, 2024.

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, Montana survived overtime to punch its ticket to the FCS national championship game. The #2-seeded Griz beat perennial power North Dakota State with a final score of 31-29 in overtime in front of a Washington-Grizzly Stadium playoff-record crowd of 26,544 to advance to the title game for the first time since 2009.

Griz fans are encouraged to visit the "Road to Frisco" webpage, hosted by the UM Alumni Association, for all information regarding the championship game, pre-game parties, tailgating , and travel.

To purchase tickets, Griz fans will need to visit the NCAA FCS Championship websiteor use a trusted third-party vendor. The ticket allotment to UM is very limited.

Charter plane packages are scheduled to depart Missoula, Billings and Great Falls. All charter packages are expected to sell out quickly.

Additionally, the UMAA will host “Griz Fest” from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the Frisco RoughRiders Ballpark. This will be the official pre-game rally for all Griz fans traveling to Texas for the game.

The UMAA also will host a pre-game tailgate before the national championship on Sunday, Jan. 7, adjacent to Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

