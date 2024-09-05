Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

Actions

How to watch the MSU Bobcats vs. Maine Black Bears

Maine vs. Montana State matchup
Scripps Sports
Maine vs. Montana State matchup
Posted

After beginning its college football season with two road games, Montana State University finally returns to Bobcat Stadium for its 2024 home opener on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

MSU, which is ranked third in the FCS after opening its season with wins at FBS New Mexico and Utah Tech, welcomes the Maine Black Bears to Bozeman for the annual Gold Rush game. Maine started its season last week with a 17-14 win over Colgate.

Kickoff between the Bobcats and Black Bears is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports with Ben Creighton and Ty Gregorak on the call and Grace Lawrence on the sidelines.

The broadcast will air on CBS affiliates across Montana, including KRTV in Great Falls; KBZK in Bozeman; KTVQ in Billings; KXLF in Butte; KXLH in Helena; and KPAX in Missoula.

The game will be followed by the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Postgame Show.

The game is also available to stream on ESPN+.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App