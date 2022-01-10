BOZEMAN — The Montana State Bobcats used a hot start in the second half to race past rival Montana, 66-59, on Sunday evening at Worthington Arena in Bozeman.

Leading 36-33 at halftime, the Bobcats (12-5, 4-2 Big Sky Conference) used a 14-3 run to open the second frame capped by a layup from Amin Adamu at the 14:21 mark of the second half to take a 50-37 lead. From there, the Grizzlies (11-6, 4-2) tried to claw their way back into the game on the back of guard Cameron Parker, but MSU's lead was too much to overcome as the Bobcats held on down the stretch.

Adamu led all scorers with 19 points as four Bobcats scored in double figures. Parker led UM with 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half.

The Bobcats snapped a six-game losing streak to the Grizzlies with the win. Montana came into the game having won 19 of the last 20 contests between the two rivals. These two teams did not play last year after their two scheduled games were canceled due to COVID-19.

This story will be updated with more details and full highlights.