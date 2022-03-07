BOISE, IDAHO — The Big Sky Conference released it's women's all-conference lists on Monday, and the Treasure State was well represented with the postseason awards.

Montana junior forward Carmen Gfeller and Montana State junior guard Darian White were both named first-team All-Big Sky on Monday. Sacramento State's Lianna Tillman was named league MVP, while Idaho's Beyonce Bea and Idaho State's Tomekia Whitman rounded out the first team.

White, who hails from Boise, Idaho, was also named the co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside Whitman. For White, who averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game, it's her second first team all-league selection and Defensive Player of the Year award after earning both last year as a sophomore.

Gfeller, of Colfax, Washington, was a third-team selection last year and the Lady Griz forward averaged 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds this year for UM.

James Dobson/MTN Sports University of Montana junior Carmen Gfeller (20) shoots a layup during the Cat-Griz game in Dahlberg Arena Saturday, February 26, 2022. University of Montana won the game, 71-57.

Montana point guard Sophia Stiles was named to the second team on Monday. Stiles, a Malta native and senior, averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists this year for Montana.

Montana State junior forward Kola Bad Bear was named to the third team as well. Bad Bear, who hails from Billings, averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bobcats this season.

The women's Big Sky Conference Tournament begins on Monday with the first round games. Both UM and MSU have a first-round bye and will open their play in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The Lady Griz, the No. 5 seed, will play No. 4 Northern Arizona at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday while the Bobcats will play the winner of Sacramento State and Weber State at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.