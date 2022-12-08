All body products are less than $5 at Bath & Body Works starting tonight

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Get ready to stock up on your favorite Bath & Body Works body care items!

The retailer’s Body Care Day will take place this weekend and includes the best deal on body care you’ll find all year: every item priced under $5.

All body care items will be priced at $4.95, regardless of size. Regularly priced between $7.50–$21.50, you’ll be saving up to $16.55 per item, a savings of 77%.

Body Care Day begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 8 for My Bath & Body Works Rewards Members and in-store and online for everyone else Dec. 9 and 10. Many stores are also opening earlier for the event, so you’ll want to check the hours for your location if you plan on shopping in person.

With more than 500 products and 140 fragrances to choose from, it’s the perfect time to stock up on your favorites or start your holiday shopping. The event includes all bath and shower products, moisturizers and fine fragrance mists, plus limited edition and shimmer formulas. The only exclusions are full-size perfumes and colognes.

The sale also includes five new limited-edition fragrances made exclusively for the event. Take a look at just some of the items you’ll get for under $5 during the Bath & Body Works Body Care Day event:

Regularly priced at $17.50, you’ll save $12.55 on the new Life of the Party fine fragrance mist.

With fragrance notes of pink citrus, prosecco, jasmine and “shimmering vanilla,” Bath & Body Works says it smells like “a bright, sparkling, sweet party pleaser.”

Made with shea butter and vitamin E, the A Thousand Wishes exfoliating glow body scrub has fragrance notes of prosecco, quince, peonies, amber and amaretto crème.

Bath & Body Works says the scrub smells like “a sweet, heart-warming celebration,” so it sounds perfect to give as a gift.

Another brand new scent, the Prismatic Stars body lotion has fragrance notes of raspberry, plum and cashmere.

Bath & Body Works says the scent smells like “looking up at the sweet, shimmering stars on a warm night.”

What products will you be shopping for during Bath & Body Works’ Body Care Day event?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.