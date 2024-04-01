Burger chain's new sauce machine has 200 concoctions

Many fast food restaurants have soft drink dispensers that can create a wide variety of flavors, like a cherry vanilla Coke Zero, or an orange-flavored Dr. Pepper.

There is now a similar dispenser for condiments.

BurgerFi recently announced a partnership with Heinz that will allow diners to test out the Heinz Remix machine, which can dispense over 200 different sauce combinations.

BurgerFi is the first brand to have Heinz Remix, and will debut it at its Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida, location. The company said the dispensers will eventually be installed at four other locations in Florida.

The dispensers use Heinz products – like ketchup, mayo, ranch and BBQ sauce – as bases. Customers can then add "enhancers" such as jalapeño, Buffalo, and mango and adjust their intensity level.

You could make a high-intensity buffalo mayo on your burger to pair with a low-intensity mango ranch for your fries.

"As a brand, we know that guests are looking for unique dining experiences, and there is nothing more distinctive than being able to create a sauce flavor profile that is custom to your craving," said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. "We are excited to be the first restaurant to showcase the Heinz Remix machine at our Lauderdale by the Sea location and eager to learn more about our [guests'] changing tastes through this test."

Heinz first unveiled the Remix machine at the National Restaurant Association's May 2023 conference in Chicago.

Heinz suggested that seeing how customers use the machine could help determine which products to bottle for sale in grocery stores.

"We’re changing the game for foodservice operators and sauce lovers — dipping will never be the same," said Alan Kleinerman, vice president of disruption for Kraft Heinz. "With Heinz Remix, it’s more than a sauce dispenser; it’s an insights engine and business model enabler that will help Kraft Heinz understand and respond to consumer trends and flavor preferences in real-time. Who knows — maybe our next new sauce combination will come from a superfan using Heinz Remix.”

