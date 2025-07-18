Astronomer places CEO on leave after viral video of embrace at Coldplay concert

Astronomer, a tech company, said on social media it has placed CEO Andy Byron on leave and launched a formal investigation after he and the company's head of human relations were reportedly seen on video intimately hugging at a Coldplay concert.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company said on X.

The video of who appeared to be Byron and Kristin Cabot embracing at the concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Wednesday has gone wildly viral on social media.

During the band's performance of “Jumbotron Song,” a camera panned around the audience and centered on the duo wrapped in each other's arms. The two quickly separated and attempted to hide their faces, with the man ducking down after realizing they were on the big screen.

“Whoa, look at these two,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The moment gained quick traction on social media, and it wasn't long before the internet identified the pair and noted that Byron is married.

It was also believed that another colleague from the company was standing next to the couple at the time, but Astronomer said those reports are false.

Astronomer Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete Dejoy is now serving as the company's interim CEO.

"We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days," Astronomer stated.