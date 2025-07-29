Lyft plans to launch autonomous shuttle rides in 2026

Lyft is partnering with BENTELER Mobility to roll out autonomous shuttles starting in late 2026.

The companies plan to first launch the service in partnership with airports and cities, and riders will be able to book rides directly through the Lyft app.

“This partnership will allow us to turn ambition into deployment — bringing safety-focused, efficient, and accessible mobility to the streets faster than ever before,” said Tobias Liebelt, CEO of BENTELER Mobility.

RELATED STORY | Lyft expands safety feature for women and nonbinary users

BENTELER will supply and help operate the self-driving vehicles.

Lyft says the collaboration is part of its long-term vision for a hybrid ride-hailing network that combines human drivers and autonomous vehicles. The company says it will work with local communities to ensure the new services meet safety standards and benefit riders.

BENTELER’s production facility in Jacksonville, Florida, is expected to support the program’s growth, with both companies eyeing future expansion to more cities and vehicle types.

Initial testing on the Lyft network is expected to begin next year.