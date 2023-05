Butte firefighter injured while fighting Sunday house fire

BUTTE — A Butte firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire at 1621 Yale Street on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Butte Fire Marshal Zac Osborne told MTN Sunday afternoon, "There was a captain of the Butte Fire Dept that was crushed by a partial collapse of a structure during an early morning structure fire in the 1600 block of Yale."

The firefighter was removed from the scene by a fellow fireman and taken to St James Hospital by A1 Ambulance.

He was eventually airlifted to a Missoula hospital for surgery. The captain sustained neck and back fractures. The captain's identity and condition has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



