Butte firefighter injured while fighting Sunday house fire

BUTTE — A Butte firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire at 1621 Yale Street on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
Butte Fire Marshal Zac Osborne told MTN Sunday afternoon, "There was a captain of the Butte Fire Dept that was crushed by a partial collapse of a structure during an early morning structure fire in the 1600 block of Yale."
The firefighter was removed from the scene by a fellow fireman and taken to St James Hospital by A1 Ambulance.
He was eventually airlifted to a Missoula hospital for surgery. The captain sustained neck and back fractures. The captain's identity and condition has not been released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
TRENDING
- Crowned: Miss Montana USA, Miss Teen Montana USA
- Man's body found in downtown Great Falls
- Suspect jailed after shots fired in Belt
- Who's performing at the Montana State Fair?
- Recent Obituaries
FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter