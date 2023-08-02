Police: Report of active shooter at Senate office buildings untrue

There was a scare on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Police said someone called 911 to report an active shooter at the Senate office buildings.

People were told to shelter in place around 3 p.m.

When Capitol Police sent out their first public warning, they noted that they had not confirmed any reports of gunshots.

Numerous police vehicles could be seen descending upon the area.

About an out after the initial warning, a spokesperson for the DC Police Department told Scripps News that the report of an active shooter "wasn't true."

Police said moments later that all buildings were cleared and "nothing concerning was found."

Security is tight in Washington ahead of a potential first court appearance for Donald Trump. The former president is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday. He was indicted on Tuesday because of his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

