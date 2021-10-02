Class A roundup: No. 3 Laurel outlasts No. 2 Billings Central

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights and scores as games finish)

Laurel 28, Billings Central 14

BILLINGS-- The Laurel Locomotives took advantage of some Billings Central miscues to stay perfect on the season with a 28-14 win Friday night at Herb Klindt Field.

Quarterback Kyson Moran scored Laurel's first pair of touchdowns on keepers for a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter as the Locomotives improved to 5-0.

Rams' all-purpose player Kade Boyd returned the ensuing kickoff deep into Laurel territory to set up a keeper from Adam Balkenbush drawing Central within 14-7.

Moran left the field with an injury on Laurel's next drive giving way to Gus Robertus who scored on a red zone keeper building a 21-7 halftime lead.

Central (4-2) turned in a long, time-consuming drive to open the third quarter, but another fumble led to Beau Dantic's touchdown run from just past midfield and a 28-7 Locomotives lead.

Boyd scored the game's final touchdown on a five-yard run for Central with 55 seconds left before Laurel covered the onside kick.

Polson 37, Columbia Falls 0

Class A Scores

Dillon 38, Butte Central 20

Frenchtown 38, Kellogg (ID) 23 (Thursday)

Glendive 49, Havre 37

Libby 47, Browning 28

Miles City 64, Livingston 0

Sidney 62, Hardin 15

Stevensville 50, Corvallis 8

Whitefish 48, Ronan 12