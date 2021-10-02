Class AA roundup: Helena Capital crushes No. 4 Butte

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with scores and highlights as games finish)

Helena Capital 43, Butte 3

BUTTE-- Helena Capital's defense forced turnovers on Butte's first two drives and Joey Michelotti hit Eric Cockhill for a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter to spark the Bruins to a 43-3 blowout win over the Bulldogs and halt Butte's win streak at four games. Both Capital and Butte now sit at 4-2.

Tyler Kovick and Dylan Graham scored on touchdown runs of 10 and 13 yards respectively to put Capital up 21-3 before the half and Tom Carter returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown to put the Bruins up 29-3.

Capital travels to Missoula Hellgate next week while Butte hosts Kalispell Glacier.

Helena High 38, Kalispell Glacier 24

HELENA -- In a match-up pitting two of the Western AA's pre-season favorites, the Helena High Bengals dashed the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack, 38-24.

The Bengals and the Wolfpack traded touchdowns in the first two possessions of the game on a 65-yard rushing effort by Helena's quarterback Kaden Huot and a passing touchdown from Glacier's Gage Sliter to Jake Turner to bring it to 7-7 early. From there the Bengals scored 21 unanswered through the air when Huot found Chase McGurran for about a 20-yard touchdown and Kade Schlepp twice to make it 28-7 late in the first half.

Needing a spark, the Wolfpack got it on a pass from Sliter to Turner to bring the first-half score to 28-14.

The Bengals were able to extend their lead on a fumble recovery by Forrest Suero that led to a rushing touchdown by Huot and a Chase McGurran kick return for a touchdown to highlight a stellar second half and lead the Bengals to victory.

Billings West 63, Billings Skyview 0

BILLINGS-- Billings West is on a mission in the Eastern AA.

The Golden Bears defeated Billings Skyview 63-0 on Friday night to improve to 5-1 and 4-0 in conference play, where they’ve only allowed three total points.

After Skyview left West a short field off a shanked punt early in the first quarter, the Bears took advantage. Michael DeLeon plunged in from a yard out to give West a 7-0 lead, and the Bears were just getting going.

A touchdown catch by Montana State commit Taco Dowler and another short DeLeon touchdown run quickly put West up 21-0. An impressive 44-yard catch and run by Caden Dowler gave West a 28-0 lead before Dowler added another touchdown catch.

Navy commit Riley Bergeson had an interception that set up Caden Dowler’s touchdown, then came through with a score of his own to cap the first half. After a delay of game by the field goal unit pushed West out of range, the Bears opted to go for it. Isaiah Claunch found a diving Bergeson in the end zone for a 28-yard score to push West’s lead to 42-0.

West will play Billings Senior next week, while Billings Skyview (1-5, 0-4) will visit Great Falls High.

Great Falls CMR 36, Bozeman Gallatin 20

GREAT FALLS-- The upstart No. 5 Great Falls CMR football team climbed into the Montanasports.com power rankings with a big win last week, but Friday's match-up with Bozeman Gallatin was no cake walk. By halftime, a pair of touchdown tosses from Braedon Mikkelson put the Raptors up 14-12.

In the third quarter though, the Rustlers came alive as Raef Newbrough punched one in on the goal line as well as threw a touchdown to go up 26-14 at the end of the third. CMR cruised through the fourth to improve to 5-1. Gallatin falls to 2-4.

Great Falls High 25, Belgrade 13

BELGRADE-- After starting the season 0-4, the Great Falls High Bison have consecutive wins after beating Belgrade 25-13 on Friday.

The Bison got cooking on the first drive. They wasted no time as just over a minute into the game quarterback Reed Harris aired it out to his receiver Garrett Stone who hauled it in for a 25-yard touchdown, making it 8-0 Great Falls after the two point conversion.

Panther linebacker Asher Feddes intercepted Harris later, and Belgrade would make the most of the turnover. Quarterback Diego Casas rushed for a 12-yard touchdown to trim the Bison lead to 8-6. With a little under a minute remaining in the first half, Harris found Stone again for a 6-yard touchdown pass over the middle to make it 15-6 Bison.

The Panthers would have a chance to score before the end of the first half as Casas threw up a prayer, but it was picked off by Devron Brewer. Great Falls High controlled the second half and hung on to win 25-13. Great Falls improves to 4-2, while Belgrade falls to 0-6.

Missoula Big Sky 42, Missoula Hellgate 35

Class AA Scores

Billings Senior 31, Bozeman High 28 (Thursday)

Missoula Sentinel 54, Kalispell Flathead 0