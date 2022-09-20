High school football power rankings (Sept. 27)

MTN Sports High school football rankings

(Through games of Sept. 23-24)

CLASS AA

1. Helena Capital (5-0)

2. Helena (4-1)

3. Missoula Sentinel (4-1)

4. Kalispell Glacier (3-2)

5. Billings West (3-2)

Last week in Class AA football: Helena surprised everyone by going on the road and knocking off previous No. 1 Missoula Sentinel. And they did it with seeming ease, winning by a score of 35-7. It snapped the Spartans’ 25-game winning streak dating back to the 2019 playoffs. That vaulted the Bengals, ranked No. 4 in our poll last week, to No. 2.

Thus, Helena Capital has taken over over the No. 1 position this week. Kalispell Glacier, now at No. 4, is coming off back-to-back weeks in which they nearly beat Sentinel and Capital. The Bruins beat the Wolfpack in a thriller last week, 35-27.

CLASS A

1. Hamilton (5-0)

2. Lewistown (5-0)

3. Billings Central (5-0)

4. Polson (5-0)

5. Columbia Falls (4-0)

Last week in Class A football: There were no changes following last week’s games, as the top four teams won going away and No. 5 Columbia Falls was idle. Hamilton, Lewistown, Billings Central and Polson outscored their opponents last week by a combined 197-20.

A matchup to keep an eye on this week is No. 3 Billings Central’s trip to face longtime rival Laurel. The Locomotives are 4-1 overall, with their only setback coming against No. 2 Lewistown. Elsewhere, No. 4 Polson and No. 5 Columbia Falls will tangle this week.

CLASS B

1. Huntley Project (5-0)

2. Bigfork (4-0)

3. Florence (4-1)

4. Townsend (4-1)

5. Big Timber (4-1)

6. Jefferson (3-2)

7. Malta (4-1)

8. Glasgow (4-1)

9. Whitehall (4-1)

10. Eureka (3-2)

Last week in Class B football: Florence, last year’s state champion, got back on the winning side with a win over No. 5 Eureka 48-15. The Falcons, who moved up one spot to No. 3, slipped the week prior with a 34-27 loss to Jefferson.

Jefferson, meanwhile, lost last week to Townsend 27-17. The Panthers are now ranked No. 6 while Townsend is No. 4. At the top of the poll, No. 1 Huntley Project routed Roundup 40-0 while No. 2 Bigfork had no trouble with Thompson Falls, 65-6. Whitehall was a 24-6 winner over Manhattan.

8-MAN

1. St. Ignatius (5-0)

2. Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0)

3. Belt (5-0)

4. Superior (4-0)

5. Chinook (5-0)

6. Joliet (4-0)

7. Ennis (4-1)

8. Culbertson (4-1)

9. Charlo (3-1)

10. Fairview (4-1)

Last week in 8-Man football: In a ranked matchup, No. 2 Drummond-Philipsburg took care of business against Ennis, 34-18. The Titans held firm at No. 2 while Ennis dipped to No. 7. Top-ranked St. Ignatius ran past Victor 65-6 while No. 3 Belt shut out Shelby 54-0.

The lopsidedness continued, as No. 4 Superior handled Arlee 68-6 and No. 6 Joliet had no trouble with Forsyth, 52-0. Meanwhile, No. 5 Chinook fended off Fort Benton by a 24-12 score.

6-MAN

1. Big Sandy (5-0)

2. Broadview-Lavina (5-0)

3. D-G-S-G (5-0)

4. Jordan (5-0)

5. Bridger (4-1)

6. C-J-I (4-1)

7. Savage (4-0)

8. Noxon (4-1)

9. Valier (4-1)

10. Power-Dutton-Brady (4-1)

Last week in 6-Man football: With 15 points in the fourth quarter on Friday, Chester-Joplin-Inverness shocked No. 7 Highwood 44-43. C-J-I moved into the poll this week at No. 7, replacing Highwood. In another thriller, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine snuck past Centerville 54-49. With the win, D-G-S-G held firm at No. 3 while Centerville, No. 9 last week, slipped out of the poll.

Highwood will take on Centerville this week as both teams look to get back on track. Another matchup to watch is No. 8 Noxon facing Western rival Hot Springs. Both teams are 3-0 in conference games.

